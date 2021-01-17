Coronavirus in Israel: Nearly 4000 dead, 1,237 in serious condition

The national death toll from COVID-19 rose by 38 on Saturday to 3,979, the Health Ministry reported on Sunday.
Some, 5,011 new cases were diagnosed on Saturday out of 71,186 tests which were administered, resulting in a positivity rate of 7.2%.
There are 82,877 active cases in the country, 1,989 of whom are hospitalized. Of the hospitalized, 1,237 are classified as being in serious condition, of whom 276 are currently intubated.
On the vaccine front, the Health Ministry reported that as of Sunday morning, 2,067,389 Israelis have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, of whom 255,260 have also received their second dose.