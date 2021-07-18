The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus in the IDF: 167 service members infected

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 18, 2021 10:31
Some 167 IDF personnel were infected with COVID-19 as of Sunday morning, the IDF Spokesperson announced on Sunday morning. 
Additionally, 535 service members are in home quarantine.


