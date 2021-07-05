The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus in the IDF: 32 active cases, 269 in home isolation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 5, 2021 09:55
Some 32 IDF soldiers and civilian employees currently have active cases of coronavirus, all of whom are in light condition, the IDF spokesperson reported on Monday. The report added that 269 IDF soldiers and civilian employees are isolating at home.


