Coronavirus in the IDF: Almost 3,000 infected, one in serious condition

The IDF spokesperson on Thursday reported on Thursday that there are currently 2,988 soldiers and IDF civilian employees infected with active cases of coronavirus, of whom one is classified as being in serious condition.

In addition, some 10,893 soldiers and IDF civilian employees are isolating at home.

The IDF also reported that so far, 38% of IDF soldiers and civilian employees are currently eligible for a green passport, meaning a week has passed since their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.