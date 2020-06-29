Coronavirus: Nearly 24,000 Israelis have been infected with the virus

The number of Israelis who have been infected with the novel coronavirus continues to climb on Monday, with 23,989 people infected, according to the Health Ministry - an increase of 492 in the last day. The numbers come as the coronavirus cabinet prepares to reconvene on Monday in hopes of establishing a new set of regulations that will stop the virus' spread.According to the Health Ministry, there are 6,556 active cases on Monday, including 46 in serious condition. Some 319 people have died.The Health Ministry came to the coronavirus cabinet table on Sunday with the following recommendations: limiting social gatherings to 20 people, events to 50 people and cultural events to 250 people; running summer camps in capsules; allowing prayer only in open spaces and with up to 19 people; and canceling any conferences or exhibitions.However, the Health Ministry’s proposal was met with fury, despite the rise in infection, according to Health Ministry Director-General Chezy Levy.
After two hours, the cabinet meeting broke up ministers were asked to come to the table on Monday with counter proposals.As of Monday, the city with the highest number of new cases in the last three days was Arara, a Bedouin city in the Negev, which had 100 new cases in the last three days. Other cities with growing infections: Rahat (74), Lehavim (60) and Hura (48).