Coronavirus: Fewer tests, fewer diagnoses - infection rate still high

Israel is reporting a lower number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in the last two days: 1,039 on Sunday and 1,106 on Saturday.

However, the number of people screened per day has drastically dropped in the last two days compared to the previous week.

> July 19: 19,817 tested, 1,008 infected, infection rate - 5%

> July 20: 27,492 tested, 1,855 infected, infection rate - 6.7%

> July 21, 30,170 tested, 1,710 infected, infection rate - 5.7%

> July 22, 28,802 tested, 1,736 infected, infection rate - 6%

> July 23, 32,236 tested, 1,662 infected, infection rate - 5.2%

> July 24, 24,394 tested, 1,510 infected, infection rate - 6.2%

> July 25, 15,470 tested, 895 infected, infection rate - 5.8%

> July 26, 12,119 tested, 1,039 infected, infection rate - 8.6%

There are currently 35,076 active patients in Israel, including 317 in serious condition, among them 104 who are intubated.

On Sunday night, Israel’s new coronavirus commissioner announced that he had appointed a team of hospital representatives to report to him if the situation on the ground is worsening and there is a need to slow the infection before overwhelming the health system.