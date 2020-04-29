Coronavirus update: 215 dead, 90 intubated and 115 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
APRIL 29, 2020 21:52
As of Wednesday night, 215 Israelis have died from the coronavirus, according to the Health Ministry. Israel has 7,386 active coronavirus cases, 115 of whom are in serious condition and 90 are intubated.
