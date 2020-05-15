Gov't expected to approve allowing events in open spaces

The government is expected to approve on Friday allowing events to take place at event gardens or in public spaces, so long as they adhere to Health Ministry guidelines.

The move comes at the request of Interior Minister Aryeh Deri and as the number of coronavirus cases in Israel continues to decline.The number of people who died from coronavirus in Israel has reached 266. As of Friday, there are 3,736 active cases of the virus, among them 50 who are intubated.

If the regulation passes, then up to 50 people will be able to attend events. The spaces will need to be large enough to ensure that attendees can maintain a two-meter distance.