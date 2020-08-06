The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Coronavirus update: 358 people in serious condition, 100 on ventilators

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 6, 2020 19:39
The number of patients who are in serious condition stands at 358, the Health Ministry reported on Thursday. Among the sick are 576 people on ventilators. 
The total number of active cases is 25,285. The death toll hit 576.
Fires in the vicinity of the Gaza Envelope caused by explosive balloons
Kohavi decides to maintain the operational deployment in the North
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 18.91 million, death toll at 708,279
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/06/2020 07:06 PM
Global recovery will come faster if COVID vaccine available to all -WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/06/2020 06:14 PM
Palestinians indicted after throwing stones at vehicles in West Bank
US President Donald Trump says coronavirus vaccine possible before Nov. 3
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/06/2020 05:16 PM
Dutch health authorities report 601 new coronavirus cases in past day
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/06/2020 04:53 PM
Weapons, explosives and ammo discovered in businesses in northern Israel
Over 1.8 million still without power on US East Coast from Isaias
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/06/2020 03:57 PM
Bennett in quarantine after contact with coronavirus patient - report
Belarus says it has detained US nationals - Belta
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/06/2020 02:33 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: Death toll spikes to 569; 349 in serious condition
Several Kinneret beaches are closed down following water test results
Russia reports more than 5,200 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/06/2020 10:47 AM
Two Palestinians arrested for suspected memorial desecration in Jerusalem
