The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Coronavirus in Israel: 4,312 active cases and 258 dead

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 12, 2020 11:13
There are 4,312 active cases of coronavirus, the Health Ministry reported on Tuesday. Amng them are 57 people who are intubated.
So far, 258 people have died. 


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Live Updates
Thailand reports two new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/12/2020 11:22 AM
Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.19 million, death toll over 285,100
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/12/2020 11:21 AM
Regev: Theaters to reopen on June 14 with 2 empty seats between viewers
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/12/2020 08:31 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 933 to 170,508 - RKI
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/12/2020 06:37 AM
Japan to approve its first antigen coronavirus test kits on Weds
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/12/2020 05:25 AM
China reports just 1 new coronavirus case, in traveler
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/12/2020 03:48 AM
Trump congratulates Iraq PM Kadhimi on forming government
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/12/2020 03:47 AM
Mexico coronavirus cases rise by 1,305 to 36,327 - health ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/12/2020 03:45 AM
Brazil records 5,632 new coronavirus cases, 396 deaths on Monday
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/12/2020 01:54 AM
Biden and Democrats raise $60.5 million in April -statement
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/12/2020 01:28 AM
Yemen declares Aden an 'infested' city as coronavirus spreads
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/12/2020 12:13 AM
US coronavirus death toll tops 80,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/12/2020 12:08 AM
Brazil launches military operations in the Amazon rainforest
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/11/2020 11:14 PM
Coronavirus: US death toll tops 80,000 – tally
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/11/2020 10:29 PM
Smotrich: City buses will resume operation on Fridays, Saturday nights
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/11/2020 08:58 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by