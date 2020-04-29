The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus in Israel: 7,641 active cases, 212 dead

Of the sick, 120 are in serious condition, including 91 on ventilators * Virus spreading fastest in Bedouin cities and towns

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
APRIL 29, 2020 10:59
People sitting outside a barber shop at Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda amid coronavirus restrictions (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
People sitting outside a barber shop at Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda amid coronavirus restrictions
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The number of active cases of coronavirus in Israel continues to stabilize, the Health Ministry reported. As of Wednesday morning, there were 7,641 people infected with the virus and 7.929 who had been infected but recovered.
Of the sick, 120 are in serious condition, including 91 on ventilators.
Overnight, more people passed away, bringing the country's death toll to 212.
The Health Ministry shared data about those who had fallen victim to SARS-CoV-2, the formal name for the coronavirus. the youngest person to die was 30 and the oldest 100. The average age of Israelis who die from coronavirus is 81.
So far, the Health Ministry has tested more than 360,000 Israelis throughout the country. As of Wednesday morning, the two cities with the highest infection rates remain Jerusalem (3,421) and Bnei Brak (2,813). They are also the only cities with more than 1,000 infected people.
Most Israeli cities are seeing minimal growth in infection, except for in Arab-Israeli and Bedouin towns, where the numbers seem to be quickly increasing. Hura showed 128% growth in the last three days from 37 infected people to 66. 
Other places in which the virus is increasing: Ararara in the Negev (zero to 17, 13% growth in three days); Sakhnin in the north (seven to 17, 13%) and Tayibe in central Israel (nine to 47, 12%).
The country is on lockdown over Independence Day so as to help maintain the virus. 
Police have increased activity across Israel, including on highways and intercity roads. 
 
Police said they set up 43 checkpoints and are stopping and checking drivers to ensure they are traveling only for reasons defined by the guidelines of the Health Ministry.
Similar to how Israelis celebrated the Passover holiday, on Independence Day, people are being asked to stay in their homes.



