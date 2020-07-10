Coronavrius: Israel surpasses 36,000 cases - 130 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JULY 10, 2020 19:03
There have now been 36,266 people infected with coronavirus in Israel, the Health Ministry reported. Among the actively sick - 17,302 people - there are 130 people in serious condition, including 42 who are intubated.
