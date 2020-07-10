The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Coronavrius: Israel surpasses 36,000 cases - 130 in serious condition

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 10, 2020 19:03
 There have now been 36,266 people infected with coronavirus in Israel, the Health Ministry reported. Among the actively sick - 17,302 people - there are 130 people in serious condition, including 42 who are intubated.
Hundreds barred from voting in Spanish regional elections due to COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2020 07:28 PM
WHO official says eradication of new coronavirus is unlikely
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2020 07:20 PM
Jerusalem municipality to re-open a coronavirus situation room on Sunday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/10/2020 07:13 PM
US files superseding indictment against Ghislaine Maxwell
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2020 07:08 PM
Netanyahu and Katz meet with Israel's self-employed and business owners
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/10/2020 06:50 PM
Police disperse mass party in Ben Shemen forest, dozens fined
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/10/2020 06:19 PM
Lapid: Conversation with Maas on coronavirus was 'constructive'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/10/2020 05:49 PM
MK calls on haredi MKs to quit Knesset until COVID-19 lockdowns are over
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/10/2020 05:23 PM
Mexican president thanks Trump for not mentioning border wall at summit
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2020 05:12 PM
463 IDF service members and civilian employees diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/10/2020 04:53 PM
Russia defends anti-viral drug as COVID-19 death toll passes 11,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2020 04:46 PM
Police arrest 45-year-old from Tel Aviv suspected of rape - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/10/2020 04:29 PM
iPhone users around the world report technical issues
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/10/2020 04:07 PM
Fire breaks out at Kibbutz Snir in northern Israel - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/10/2020 03:46 PM
Nir Barkat to enter quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/10/2020 03:02 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by