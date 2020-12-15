The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus in Israel: Daily cases rise over 2k for first time in 2 months

While the country has not yet reached the dreaded 2,500 daily infections figure, the tightening of restrictions seems to be a matter of time.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 15, 2020 09:16
A closed down restaurant in Tel Aviv during a nationwide lockdown. October 14, 2020. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
A closed down restaurant in Tel Aviv during a nationwide lockdown. October 14, 2020.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
For the first time since October 14, Israel saw over 2,000 new coronavirus diagnoses in a single day, Israel's Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning.
According to the data, 2,279 new cases were diagnosed on Monday, out of more than 72,000 people who were tested, leaving the positivity rate at 3.2%.
Some 344 patients are considered in serious condition, 130 of whom are intubated. The overall death toll rose by five on Monday, to 3,004 since the pandemic began.
Last Thursday, the government decided on the following scenario: Over Hanukkah, Israel will maintain its current level of restrictions. If at any point Israel exceeds 2,500 new coronavirus cases a day or reaches a reproduction rate (R) of 1.32 – every three sick people infect four more – a period of “tightened restraint” will be applied.
This tightening will last three weeks. If the reproduction rate falls to one or lower by the end of that period, the current restrictions will be reimposed. If the R rate has risen or remains at its current level, the country will head into a lockdown.
While the country has not yet reached the dreaded 2,500 daily infections figure, the tightening of restrictions seems to be a matter of time.
Coronavirus Commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash said on Tuesday morning that efforts are already being made to avoid a third lockdown with the help of "steps that are a little less than a lockdown." 
"If the steps fail and we see another increase in morbidity, we will have to completely lock down again," he said. 
In addition, Ash estimated that around the time the Passover Seder comes along, "we will return to life, but it depends on the immunization rate. Therefore, passing along correct information and dealing with fake news are at the forefront of our interests."
Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this article.


Tags Health Ministry Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Live Updates Coronavirus Cases Nachman Ash
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amid Hanukkah, Israel can finally begin to rebuild from the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El UAE sheikh buying half of Beitar Jerusalem signals bad news for bigots By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by