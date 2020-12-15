For the first time since October 14, Israel saw over 2,000 new coronavirus diagnoses in a single day, Israel's Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning.
According to the data, 2,279 new cases were diagnosed on Monday, out of more than 72,000 people who were tested, leaving the positivity rate at 3.2%.
Some 344 patients are considered in serious condition, 130 of whom are intubated. The overall death toll rose by five on Monday, to 3,004 since the pandemic began.
Last Thursday, the government decided on the following scenario: Over Hanukkah, Israel will maintain its current level of restrictions. If at any point Israel exceeds 2,500 new coronavirus cases a day or reaches a reproduction rate (R) of 1.32 – every three sick people infect four more – a period of “tightened restraint” will be applied.
This tightening will last three weeks. If the reproduction rate falls to one or lower by the end of that period, the current restrictions will be reimposed. If the R rate has risen or remains at its current level, the country will head into a lockdown.
While the country has not yet reached the dreaded 2,500 daily infections figure, the tightening of restrictions seems to be a matter of time.
Coronavirus Commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash said on Tuesday morning that efforts are already being made to avoid a third lockdown with the help of "steps that are a little less than a lockdown."
"If the steps fail and we see another increase in morbidity, we will have to completely lock down again," he said.
In addition, Ash estimated that around the time the Passover Seder comes along, "we will return to life, but it depends on the immunization rate. Therefore, passing along correct information and dealing with fake news are at the forefront of our interests."Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this article.