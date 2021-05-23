Court extends arrest of suspect for hurling firebomb at 12-year-old

The Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court on Sunday extended the arrest of the second suspect in an assault of 12-year-old Mohammad Gintazi in his Jaffa home last week until May 30.
The suspect, an Arab resident of the city and the brother of the first suspect, was arrested after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail into the child's home, severely burning him and lightly injuring his 10-year-old sister.
