COVID-19 Comissioner: Israel could be back to normal by March-April

Israel's Coronavirus Comissioner Prof. Nachman Ash said in two radio interviews with Army Radio and Kan Bet on Monday morning that he estimated that with the help of vaccines, Israel will be able to return to a relatively normal routine around April.

"I estimate that within a few months - in March, April - we will already have vaccinated a significant mass of Israeli residents, so that we can open up the economy, return to being active and more or less return to a normal life," he said. "I hope we can celebrate this Passover without the restrictions on gatherings, surrounded by our families."