COVID-19: Green Pass set to return as soon as this week

According to the outline, people wishing to participate in events with over 100 participants will have to provide a vaccination certificate, a recovery certificate, or a negative coronavirus test.

The outline will be presented to cabinet ministers for approval as early as this week, in coordination with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Maariv reported.

Horowitz clarified that despite the reintroduction of the Green Pass, no further restrictions are being implemented at this time to restrict the number of people attending events, and that no new restrictions being implemented will harm the economy.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz is holding a meeting on Monday morning with Economy Minister Orna Barbivay, and Culture and Sport Minister Chili Tropper on the subject of the Green Pass and its reintroduction as a COVID-19 restriction.