The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus: Serious patients, hospitalizations at lowest since August

Some 2,653 cases were identified on Sunday, with 2.83% of the almost 100,000 people screened testing positive.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
OCTOBER 4, 2021 11:30
People some with facemasks shop at the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem on September 29, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
People some with facemasks shop at the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem on September 29, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
The number of serious coronavirus patients and hospitalizations in Israel continued to drop on Monday according to the Health Ministry’s daily report which showed that both figures were at the lowest since the first half of August.
Some 564 people were in serious conditions, out of 1097 hospitalized – about 844 of whom were in hospitals and the rest in geriatric facilities.
At the peak of the fourth wave in the past few weeks, the number reached 740 and 1,700.
The new data confirmed the encouraging health trends of previous days, with all parameters showing that the outbreak is receding.
Some 2,653 cases were identified on Sunday, with 2.83% of the almost 100,000 people screened testing positive.
On the previous two Sundays, the cases recorded were respectively 3,870 with 95,000 tests performed and a positivity rate at 4.18%, and 6,547 with 130,000 tests and a 5.17% positivity rate.
Some 1,500 of the new virus carriers identified on Sunday were schoolchildren. However, also among them, the morbidity appears to be declining.
Young Israeli students with their parents make their way to school and kindergarten in Jerusalem on September 30, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Young Israeli students with their parents make their way to school and kindergarten in Jerusalem on September 30, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
There are currently about 20,000 active cases among students – down from over 40,000 – while another 70,000 of them are in isolation after being exposed to a verified patient. In the first two weeks of September, the number of students forced to quarantine without testing positive reached 120,000.
In the upcoming weeks, a new outline for testing and isolation in the education system is set to allow students and teachers to get periodically tested and avoid quarantine unless they are infected.
As of Monday, the reproduction rate, or R, had also remained below 0.8 for several days.
The rate measures how many people each virus carrier infects and it mirrors a situation of about ten days earlier. When it stands below 1, the disease is considered to be receding.
In the meantime, the vaccination drive is also appearing to regain speed after it slowed down during the period of the Jewish holidays.
On Sunday almost 89,000 were inoculated, including almost 12,000 people with their first shot, 7,000 with their second, and 70,000 with a booster.


Tags coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Cases
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Stop the violence - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Kamala Harris’ silence vs Sarah Silverman’s noise - comment

 By HERB KEINON

My Word: Going through the anti-Israel motions

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Will Bennett, Biden forge a strong working relationship? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ahmed Charai

How can we help protect Afghan women from the Taliban? - opinion

 By AHMED CHARAI
Most Read
1

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
3

VP Harris to student who accused Israel of 'genocide': Your truth must be heard

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris talks with students during a visit to George Mason University to discuss voting rights and registration in Fairfax, Virginia,
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

Israel steps up counter-terrorism operations in West Bank

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on August 21, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by