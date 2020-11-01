COVID-19 mandatory isolation period to be shortened from 14 days to 12

Edelstein said that "after a series of consultations with professionals, I've ordered the isolation period to be shortened from 14 days to 12 days. Our goal is to allow maximum freedom with minimum risk to public health."

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein ruled on Sunday evening, after consulting with Health Ministry professionals, on a pilot to shorten the amount of isolation days needed for a COVID-19-related quarantine from 14 to 12 days.The professionals will formulate the exact outline in the coming days. The pilot will run until 31.12.20.