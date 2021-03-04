The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Culture, Sports Ministry to expand live venue capacity, allow standing

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 4, 2021 20:07
Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper announced on Thursday that an agreement had been reached to expand the outline to reopen live cultural and sporting events to allow standing crowds. 
According to the outline, closed halls which can contain up to 10,000 seats, will allow entry of up to 50% of the space occupancy, in similarly-sized stadiums or open-air performances, up to 75% of the space occupancy will be allowed. 
In a closed hall with a capacity for more than 10,000 seats, up to 1,000 spectators will be allowed in. In stadiums and open air halls which can hold over 10,000 seats, up to 1,500 spectators will be allowed in. 
The outline still need to receive government approval before it goes into effect.


