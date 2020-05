"A recent cyberattack failed to penetrate the PMO's systems and was only able to infiltrate and damage a number of private operating systems at the ports," said Rastad, according to ILNA.

Rastad stressed that the PMO is well protected, but still needs to "continuously strengthen and update the layers of protection to minimize the risk of a cyber attack."

The PMO head added that he did not have any information about the origin of the cyber attack.

