Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides lands in Israel

Cyprus’ foreign minister sought to meet with new Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi despite the cancellation of the larger delegation.





Looking forward to discuss with you increased cooperation in the economic, security and strategic realms. Welcome to #Israel Cypriot FM @Christodulides . Happy to host you on your short but important visit that will further strengthen bilateral relations .Looking forward to discuss with you increased cooperation in the economic, security and strategic realms. pic.twitter.com/weOvvhgSOl June 23, 2020

Ashkenazi is expected to ask Christodoulides to defend Israel more vocally in the EU.Ashkenazi wrote on his Twitter account, "Welcome to #Israel Cypriot FM @Christodulides . Happy to host you on your short but important visit that will further strengthen bilateral relations.""Looking forward to discuss with you increased cooperation in the economic, security and strategic realms," Ashkenazi wrote.