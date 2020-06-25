The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

DC A-G sues major oil companies for misleading consumers on climate change

By REUTERS  
JUNE 25, 2020 23:38
WASHINGTON  - The attorney general for the District of Columbia on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Exxon Mobil Corp, BP Plc, Chevron Corp, and Royal Dutch Shell Plc for "systematically and intentionally misleading" consumers about the role their products play in causing climate change, the latest action by a U.S. attorney general against the oil and gas industry.
The lawsuit brought by Attorney General Karl Racine comes a day after Minnesota AG Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit against the American Petroleum Institute, Exxon Mobil and Koch Industries for violating state laws barring consumer fraud, deceptive trade practices and false advertising.
"The defendants violated the District’s consumer protection law by concealing the fact that using fossil fuels threatens the health of District residents and the environment," Racine said in a statement.
The intent of the legal action is to "end these disinformation campaigns and to hold these companies accountable for their deceptive practices,” he said.
Casey Norton, a spokesman for Exxon, said the lawsuit is part of a "coordinated, politically motivated" campaign against energy companies.
"The claims are baseless and without merit. We look forward to defending the company in court," he said.
Sean Comey, a spokesman for Chevron echoed claims about the merit of the case and said the litigation "distracts" from its efforts to address climate change.
Anna Arata, a spokeswoman for Shell, said in a statement that "we’re committed to playing our part" with regards to addressing climate change and that lawsuits "impede the collaboration needed for meaningful change." Shell set goal this year of achieving "net-zero" emissions by 2050.
Racine told reporters on Thursday that his office only learned of Minnesota's lawsuit when it was filed yesterday and had been preparing this long before.
Minnesota and D.C.'s lawsuits are the latest in a string of legal challenges by states, cities, and citizen groups targeting fossil fuel companies over their role in global warming.
Counterparts in California, New York and Massachusetts also filed lawsuits against oil majors but the Minnesota and D.C. lawsuits focus on consumer protection.
Racine said the named companies "sought to create a false picture" about the environmental harm that fossil fuels cause, even as they "pivot their marketing efforts" to portray their products as clean. 


Tags washington oil Attorney-General climate change Minnesota
Minnesota Twins report a 'few' players test positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2020 10:44 PM
COVID-19: Rabin Medical Center reports 22 staff members begin quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/25/2020 10:28 PM
Ministers place closure on Ashdod, Bat Yam
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/25/2020 10:07 PM
New York City police officer arrested after apparent chokehold arrest
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2020 10:02 PM
Military Intelligence Directorate head in COVID-19 quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/25/2020 09:18 PM
Netanyahu expected to announce more restricted zones
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/25/2020 08:47 PM
US Senate backs sanctions on China if Hong Kong autonomy is restricted
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2020 07:44 PM
US imposes sanctions on companies operating in Iran's metals sector
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2020 07:42 PM
Coronavirus: Active cases pass 6,000; 668 new diagnoses in the last day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/25/2020 07:27 PM
WHO: Coronavirus vaccine not certain, maybe in a year
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2020 07:27 PM
French consortium wins further approval for saliva-based COVID-19 test
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2020 07:10 PM
88-year-old woman, resident of 'Golden Age' senior center, dies
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/25/2020 07:09 PM
High school students say planned annexation 'will mean apartheid'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/25/2020 07:03 PM
WHO head: Coronavirus pandemic getting worse globally
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/25/2020 06:30 PM
Ashkelon resident indicted for posting threats targeting Netanyahu
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/25/2020 06:12 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by