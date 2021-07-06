Debate ahead of Citizenship Law vote begins in Knesset

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";} Ahead of the vote, KAN News reported on Monday night that Bennett met with all members of the Meretz faction in order to attempt to reach an agreement with them which would allow the vote to pass.

The meeting reportedly ended with Meretz demanding an extension of the law for six months, automatic residency for adults, and an individual examination for each person who wishes to gain citizenship.

Bennett has not yet responded to the demands and is meeting with Shaked in order to discuss the conditions, KAN News reported.