Debate ahead of Citizenship Law vote begins in Knesset

Both Ra'am and Meretz MKs have stated that they will not support the law, meaning that the coalition must rely on opposition members to support it in their place.

By SHIRA SILKOFF  
JULY 6, 2021 01:41
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid with Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, Transport Minister Merav Michaeli, and Yamina MK Idit Silman ahead of the Citizenship Law vote, July 6, 2021 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid with Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, Transport Minister Merav Michaeli, and Yamina MK Idit Silman ahead of the Citizenship Law vote, July 6, 2021
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
An estimated 45 MKs will speak in the Knesset plenum on Monday night, ahead of the vote on the Citizenship Law
The discussion ahead of the vote began earlier than expected, and opened with speeches from various members of the opposition including MK Itamar Ben-Gvir from the Religious Zionist Party, Shas MK Yoav Ben-Tzur, and MK Keti Shitrit from Likud.
A short while after the session began, however, members of the opposition withdrew from speaking in the plenum, in a reported attempt to put more pressure on the coalition, according to Army Radio.
Shortly after the opposition members withdrew their speeches, over 30 members of the coalition registered to speak in their places ahead of the vote, among them Yesh Atid MKs Idan Roll, Ron Katz, and Nira Shpak.
Speaking to a reporter as he entered the Knesset plenum, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that he is "always optimistic," about the success he will have in passing the contested law on Monday night.
Both Ra'am and Meretz MKs have stated that they will not support the law, meaning that the coalition must rely on opposition members from Likud, United Torah Judaism, Shas, the Religious Zionist Party to support it in their place in order to ensure that it passes.
Ahead of the vote, KAN News reported on Monday night that Bennett met with all members of the Meretz faction in order to attempt to reach an agreement with them which would allow the vote to pass.
The meeting reportedly ended with Meretz demanding an extension of the law for six months, automatic residency for adults, and an individual examination for each person who wishes to gain citizenship.
Bennett has not yet responded to the demands and is meeting with Shaked in order to discuss the conditions, KAN News reported.

Members of Likud have not revealed whether or not they will vote in support of the law or not, leaving the outcome uncertain.


