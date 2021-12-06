Israeli Defense Ministry tightens cyber exports post-NSO scandal

The Israeli Defense Exports Control Agency (DECA) announced late Monday that it was tightening its regulation on exports of offensive cyber-related products. The move comes less than two weeks after it was leaked that the ministry has massively shrunk the list of countries that cyber products can be sold to.

DECA published a new version of its "Final Customer Declaration," which countries wishing to purchase cyber offensive technologies, such as NSO's Pegasus software for hacking cell phones, will be required to sign.

Under the terms of the new declaration, countries will commit to using the technology exclusively for preventing terror and serious crimes. The document explicitly excludes political speech or criticism of governments from being defined as a crime.

This is a major move, since many non-democratic countries define opposition to their regimes, even if peaceful, as a crime - and much of the criticism of NSO has been related to dictators using its technology to hack and track human rights activists, journalists and others who committed no crime, according to Western standards.

The document says explicitly that anyone who violates the commitment will immediately lose use of the cyber offensive system in question.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen in Morocco, on November 24, 2021. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

On November 25, the ministry cut the list of permitted countries for selling cyber offensive products to only 37, compared to the old list of 102 permitted nations, Calcalist reported.

Notably, Jerusalem’s new allies with growing relationships, Morocco and the UAE, as well as behind-the-scenes ally, Saudi Arabia, were taken off the permitted list.

Countries remaining on the list like: the US, Canada, Australia, European countries, India, Japan, South Korea are all democratic countries with stronger protections against violating privacy rights and civil liberties.

It was unclear if Monday's new document was part of a process to try to reauthorize some of the countries removed from the permitted list under stricter conditions or if it was just an added measure in addition to the stricter list.

These last two announcements could both be a major short-term blow to the Israeli cyber attack firm industry, especially for NSO and Candiru, both of who were blacklisted by the US Commerce Department based on a finding of selling to non-democratic regimes which misused the technology to abuse human rights.

Although NSO has been hammered for years by Amnesty International and some other human rights groups, reports of its clients abusing NSO’S technology to perpetrate human rights violations by 17 media organizations in July, a lawsuit by WhatsApp in a US federal court and the blacklisting seem to have put it in much greater jeopardy than ever before.

Only days after announcing that NSO CEO Shalev Hulio would be replaced by former Partner CEO Isaac Benbenisti – seemingly an NSO attempt at a makeover to ride out the storm – Benbenisti pulled out.

Then in November, Apple unleashed its own major lawsuit in the US against NSO and the credit rating agency Moody's downgraded it two levels to Caa2, which is eight levels below investment grade.

Moody’s warned that NSO is at growing risk of defaulting on its $500 million in debt, citing that NSO only had $29 million in free cash in June after maxing out its $30 million banking credit line.

All of this comes after NSO was valued at $1 billion two years ago and after it was getting credit in late 2020 for having helped build bridges with all four countries which later joined the Abraham Accords with Israel.

Prior to that, it had defrayed criticism from NGOs with news stories about its technology stopping ISIS and others terrorists commit mass murders in Europe and elsewhere.

As recently as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Glasgow, the government still seemed to be trying to protect NSO and rescue it from the situation.

But the new limited list and the new document could be a turning point where the defense establishment has decided that the damage NSO has done, or is perceived of having done to Israel’s image and relations in the West, now outweighs ensuring its survival.

Even if the ministry has not gone that far, the new document and the drastic reduction in countries for which NSO and other cyber attacks firms can do business means that it is heavily reducing their playing field to reduce future embarrassments.

The ministry did not confirm or deny the report regarding reducing the countries on the list, but said, “The State of Israel is always reviewing its oversight policies for exporting security products, and oversight of cyber products is included within this. Regarding decisions related to oversight policies, we take into account security, diplomatic and strategic factors, including” staying in line with internationally recognized standards.

Further, the ministry added that anytime it reveals that it has approved sales of cyber technology to countries that have abused the technology, it will “take appropriate steps.”

There are cyber and defense officials who believe that permanently ceasing the sale of cyber products to these countries will not make the world better and will just allow Israeli rivals, such as Russia, China, or even Iran to step into the picture as the new seller.