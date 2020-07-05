Deputy health minister: Second wave worse, more dangerous than first

The second wave of coronavirus infections in Israel is "worse and more dangerous than the first one," Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kish (Likud) said Sunday afternoon.





"We are in a second wave that is worse and more dangerous thatn the first one," Kish said at a Knesset Coronavirus Committee session. "We are in a long war of attrition. A sharp rise in the rate of confirmed patients was recorded from 1% mid May to 5% of all tests today."





According to Kish, "the number of confirmed carriers doubled in ten days. There is a large number of new critical patients." The deputy-minister said the outbreak is "spreading across the country."



