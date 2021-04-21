Derek Chauvin found guilty in the death of George Floyd - CNN

Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted on all charges by a jury in the Hennepin County court, CNN reported.

According to CNN, the 12 jurors found him guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd's death in May 2020.

The maximum sentence for second-degree unintentional murder is imprisonment of not more than 40 years. The maximum sentence for third-degree murder is imprisonment of not more than 25 years. The maximum sentence for second-degree manslaughter is 10 years and/or $20,000.