Jerusalem snow: Schools to start late Thursday - full details

As Jerusalem residents woke up to a city covered in white on Thursday morning, the Jerusalem municipality held a situation assessment regarding the city's education system and services.

The meeting was headed by Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and attended by chairman of the Teachers' Union in Israel Mr. Ari Kaplan.

Education institutes in Jerusalem's "yellow" and "orange" neighborhoods that were approved to reopen by the Health Ministry will start working at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, a statement issued by the Jerusalem municipality read.

The municipality will continue to work around the clock to clear snow from main roads, with an emphasis on the roads that lead to the city's major schools, the statement added.

The city's light rail will start working at 7:00 a.m.

