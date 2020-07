The protest was organized by the Black Flag movement, whose members chose Ohana's residence in Tel Aviv as the location for the protest.

Ohana came under heavy criticism lately, after trying to prevent protests from taking place on Balfour street in Jerusalem. Ohana has claimed that he did not try to ban the protest, but rather to have it moved to another site in Israel’s capital city.

Hundreds of people gathered in Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening to protest against police brutality and Public Security Minister Amir Ohana's attempts to prevent protests from taking place outside of the Prime Minister's Official Residence in Jerusalem.