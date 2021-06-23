Dozens impersonate yeshiva students in order to enter Israel - report

Dozens of people managed to successfully enter Israel by impersonating yeshiva students at Ben-Gurion Airport earlier this week, according to Ynet.In order to attend a wedding in Kfar Saba on Tuesday night, the report noted, multiple people from New York succeeded in obtaining student visas, allowing them to enter Israel for the purpose of studying in a yeshiva.Both men and women in their 50s were among those impersonating young men in order to obtain the visas.The student visas allowed them to bypass the travel restrictions currently in place due to COVID-19.According to Ynet, the Foreign Ministry are familiar with the event and are "investigating the incident."