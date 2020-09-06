Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Coquimbo, Chile
By REUTERS
SEPTEMBER 6, 2020 04:44
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck 50 km (31.07 miles) south-southwest of Coquimbo in Chile, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Saturday.The quake was at a depth of 25 km
