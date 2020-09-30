The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Earthquake with 5.9 magnitude strikes Taiwan

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 08:44
An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck the eastern shore of Taiwan on Wednesday, Ynet News reported. There is currently no information on possible casualties or damage from the quake, which it was felt in the capital city Taipei.
Coronavirus: Russia records 8,481 new cases, 177 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/30/2020 10:41 AM
More than double amount of tickets given for lockdown violations this week
More mosquitos infected with West Nile found in Israel
Coronavirus: Russia completes clinical trials of second potential vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/30/2020 10:29 AM
Coronavirus: Russia to supply Egypt with 25 million vaccine doses
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/30/2020 10:06 AM
Coronavirus update: 13.9% of people screened are testing positive
Israeli NGO petitions High Court to prevent limitations on protests
US fighter jet crashes following collision with refueling plane
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/30/2020 09:34 AM
Police arrest four protesters in Tel Aviv demonstration
Coronavirus: Ukraine reports record daily rise with 4,027 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/30/2020 09:18 AM
Coronavirus: Czech Republic records 1,965 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/30/2020 08:59 AM
Coronavirus: Germany records 1,798 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/30/2020 08:40 AM
Armenia not mulling peacekeeper deployment in Nagorno-Karabakh - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/30/2020 08:35 AM
Coronavirus: India's cases surge to 6.23 million
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/30/2020 07:08 AM
Saudi Cabinet: Int'l community must deal with Iran's nuclear violations
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/30/2020 02:37 AM
