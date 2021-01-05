Hundreds more will die, thousands more will be in serious condition and tens of thousands more will be infected with coronavirus if the country does not shut down, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said Tuesday.Edelstein met with a team of health officials against the backdrop of surging infection and ahead of a government meeting that is meant to take place on Tuesday afternoon. He and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to push for a closure similar to the one rolled out in September in which all schools are closed and workplaces operated at extremely limited capacity. On Tuesday morning, the Health Ministry reported 8,311 new cases were diagnosed the day before - 7.4% of those screened tested positive. Some 837 people are in serious condition, including 187 who are intubated. The death toll is also on the rise: 3,448 have succumbed to COVID-19 in Israel. According to Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of Public Health Services, the reproduction rate (R) stands at 1.27 and is higher than one in 95% of cities across Israel. She said 65% of the country is “red” and that “even if we shut down today, the numbers will continue to rise.” She told reporters that the real numbers are outpacing even the worst predictions made by the Health Ministry.“We want to build a bridge between today, between the current rate of infection and the success of vaccines,” Edelstein said at the briefing. “We can only build this bridge on one condition: a complete closure.“Friends, you need to understand well what the price is of doing nothing today: hundreds of dead, thousands in serious condition and tens of thousands sick.”
He said that the government voted in favor of a strict lockdown when there were 2,900 new cases per day. Today, with more than 8,000, the government has yet to rule.Edelstein called on ministers to stay away from making populist decisions and instead to put health at the forefront. He asked the public to do the same."There is a possibility of getting out of this," he said, "if we all remember that in this country there is still solidarity… If people think, 'What is my personal responsibility?'"A full lockdown would mean reducing the number of people who can go to work at businesses that do not welcome the public from 50% to 30%, and reducing public transportation. However, the biggest battle is over whether schools should close.Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz is opposed to allowing all schools to close, as is Education Minister Yoav Gallant and Science and Technology Minister Yizhar Shay.However, Gantz met with Coronavirus Commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash on Tuesday, and it appears that he is now considering supporting the closure of schools subject to the vaccination of teaching staff and with assurance that the ultra-Orthodox sector will not be able to operate contrary to the regulations.Edelstein during the briefing said that "the closure will be a closure and there will be no exceptions. People need to understand this, and we need to work together."At the same time, Gantz said that even if he did vote in favor of the Health Ministry plan he would still insist on keeping preschools open in any remaining green localities.