Edelstein: Yesterday was another record breaker for vaccine distribution

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 22, 2021 08:04
On Thursday, approximately 224,000 Israelis received their coronavirus vaccines, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Friday morning. 
According to the Health Ministry, on Thursday, around 154,000 received their first dose, with close to 70,000 receiving their second. 
Overall, some 2.5 million Israelis have been vaccinated so far, with 850,000 receiving their second dose. 
Coronavirus in Israel: 7,099 Israelis tested positive on Thursday
Japan is firm on Tokyo Olympics schedule, denies report of cancellation
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2021 07:30 AM
Syrian air defense systems respond to alleged Israeli airstrike - report
McConnell proposes Trump get two weeks off before Senate impeachment
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2021 01:19 AM
Islamic State claims responsibility for Baghdad's suicide attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2021 01:17 AM
Fauci says coronavirus infections might be plateauing
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2021 12:00 AM
Biden seeks to require air passengers to quarantine upon arrival
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 11:59 PM
Suspects stone Palestinian vehicle in West Bank, Palestinian boy injured
Bnei Brak ultra-Orthodox extremists throw stones at police car
Trump hires South Carolina lawyer Bowers for impeachment defense
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 10:55 PM
Biden to end Trump-era anti-abortion "global gag rule"
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 10:46 PM
Parler loses bid to have service restored by Amazon
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 10:18 PM
Biden says US coronavirus death toll will probably top 500,000 next month
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 10:03 PM
Health Ministry recommends coronavirus vaccine for teens, exam period
Witness implicates Mexican soldiers in mass student kidnap, president say
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2021 08:51 PM
