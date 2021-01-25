Eden Alene to perform ‘Set me Free’ at Eurovision 2021

It's official: Eden Alene, Israel's representative to Eurovision, will sing the song, "Set Me Free," in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, which will be held in Rotterdam in May. Alene performed three songs in a performance that was broadcast on KAN 11 on Monday night and viewers voted for the bouncy, soulful anthem, "Set Me Free," which was written by Noam Zaltin, Ido Netzer, Amit Mordechai and Ron Carmi. An open call for songs was put out a few weeks ago and nine were selected. Those nine were whittled down to the final three in Monday's contest. Alene, the first Israeli of Ethiopian descent to represent Israel at Eurovision, was set to compete last May, but the entire competition was postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
