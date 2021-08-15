Education Minister's advisor shot dead in Israel's north

Sahar Ismael, 50, an advisor to Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope) was shot dead in the town of Rama in the Beit HaKerem Valley situated between the Upper and Lower Galilee in Israel's north on Sunday morning, Israel Police Spokesperson announced.

Sahar Ismail (credit: NEW HOPE PARTY)

Ismael was reportedly close to Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar.

"Sahar Ismael, a dear and loved friend and a political partner was murdered this morning in Rama," Sa'ar tweeted shortly after the report.

"A kind-hearted man, who loved people and loved the country, an honest and brave leader, a true friend. It is incomprehensible that I will no longer see Sahar, with his eternal smile, that we saw just yesterday. I am sure that the Israel Police will put its hands on the despicable murderers and bring them to justice," he wrote.



סאהר איסמעיל, חבר יקר ואהוב כאח לי ושותף לדרך, נרצח הבוקר בראמה. אדם טוב לב, אוהב אדם ואוהב המדינה, מנהיג ישר ואמיץ, חבר אמיתי. אני מתקשה להפנים שלא אראה עוד את סאהר, עם החיוך הנצחי, שעוד אתמול ראיתיו. אני בטוח שמשטרת ישראל תשים את ידה על הרוצחים השפלים ותביאם למשפט צדק. pic.twitter.com/onN0N7pKPb August 15, 2021

Police suspect that the incident was a premeditated murder and an investigation is underway. Ismael was pronounced dead by paramedics right as they arrived on the scene.

MDA teams that were summoned to the area found the man in his car with gunshot wounds. "When we arrived at the spot we found the man unconscious and with penetrating wounds, without a pulse and not breathing. We carried out medical procedures but were forced to pronounce the man dead," said MDA paramedic Michael Babyonishev. Shauki Latif, Rama's mayor, told Ynet that "he was killed by a string of bullets."

Ismaelwas appointed as adviser for Arabic affairs to Shasha-Biton and came in at #17 on New Hope's list in the latest elections.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.