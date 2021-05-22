Egyptian team visits Gaza, Ramallah to maintain ceasefire

Egyptian intelligence officials held talks over the weekend with Hamas and Palestinian Authority officials on ways of maintaining the ceasefire that went into effect on Friday morning between Israel and Hamas.After visiting the Gaza Strip on Friday, the Egyptian officials met in Ramallah on Saturday with PA President Mahmoud Abbas. The meeting was attended by the head of the Palestinian General for Civil Affairs, Hussein al-Sheikh, and PA General Intelligence Service head Majed Faraj. At the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments surrounding the calm in the Gaza Strip, Jerusalem and the West Bank, as well as coordinating efforts for the reconstruction of the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave, according to the PA’s official news agency Wafa.It said that Abbas thanked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi for his role in ending the last round of fighting and his readiness to contribute to the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.On Friday, the Egyptian officials met in the Gaza Strip with leaders of various Palestinian factions, including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad to discuss ways of maintaining the ceasefire with Israel.Sources in the Gaza Strip said that the Egyptians informed the faction leaders that Cairo was keen on preserving the ceasefire and preventing another round of fighting.According to the sources, the Egyptian officials informed the Palestinians of Sisi’s decision to allocate $500 million for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. The decision was announced last week by the Egyptian Presidency in a post on its Facebook page.
