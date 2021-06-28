Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Tuesday, for the first time since entering office.In the conversation, Sisi reaffirmed the need for a fair and permanent solution between Israelis and Palestinians.Bennett thanked the President for his important role in establishing stability, security and peace in the region, as well as mediating on the Palestinian issue, emphasizing its efforts to advance a solution to the issue of Israeli prisoners and missing persons.