Eilat gang rape: Investigation against hotel manager closes

The Southern District Attorney's office has closed the investigation against Pnina Maman, the manager of the Red Sea Hotel where the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old girl occurred, according to Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post.Maman was arrested in August for upsetting the investigation proceedings and neglecting to prevent the gang rape that occurred on her premises. She was accused of standing aside and watching the line of men enter the hotel room in which the alleged rape occurred without acting.