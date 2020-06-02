El Al cargo flights grounded by Aviation Authority
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JUNE 2, 2020 11:14
El Al's cargo flights were grounded by the Israel Aviation Authority due to the company's debts to the Authority, according to KAN news.The flights are the company's main source of income and were canceled after the decision.
