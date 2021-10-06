Eliran Malul, murderer of Michal Sela, convicted of murder

Eliran Malul, the husband and murderer of Michal Sela, was convicted of murder under aggravating circumstances on Wednesday.

The murder took place in October 2019. The charges against Malul describe him as stabbing her repeatedly in their Motza home outside Jerusalem and staying next to her body for about 17 hours with their infant daughter in the house before taking the baby girl to a neighbor and asking for help.

Neighbors had called the police after Malul had come to their door, covered in blood, and given them the baby, after which he reportedly fainted. He was found with stab wounds to his stomach and neck in serious condition.