The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Emirati top security official to visit Tehran Monday

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 5, 2021 08:37
The United Arab Emirates' top national security adviser, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, will visit Tehran on Monday, a news outlet affiliated with Iran's Supreme Security National Council said on Sunday.
Sheikh Tahnoon received an official invitation from the Council's Secretary-General Ali Shamkhani and will discuss ways to expand bilateral ties with Tehran, Nour News said.
COVID in the Palestinian Authority: 100 Omicron cases investigated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2021 09:54 AM
Hamas' military wing fires test missiles in Gaza sea - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2021 08:53 AM
India reports highest COVID-19 fatalities since July
By REUTERS
12/05/2021 08:13 AM
Indonesia Semeru volcanic eruption kills 13; dozens injured
By REUTERS
12/05/2021 06:56 AM
Indonesia volcanic eruption kills 13; 10 evacuated
By REUTERS
12/05/2021 02:49 AM
Belarus says Ukrainian military helicopter violated its border
By REUTERS
12/04/2021 08:10 PM
Isaac Herzog, UAE's crown prince hold first-ever phone call
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , GREER FAY CASHMAN
12/04/2021 06:22 PM
Kremlin confirms Putin-Biden talks to happen on Tuesday
By REUTERS
12/04/2021 05:17 PM
German police find five dead from shooting and stabbing
By REUTERS
12/04/2021 05:15 PM
Hamas threatens Israeli captives as prisoner swap deal stalls
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2021 04:42 PM
Indonesia Semeru volcano eruption causes burn injuries
By REUTERS
12/04/2021 03:32 PM
Israeli chef Tom Aviv arrested for attacking abusive dog owner
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2021 02:27 PM
Iran says European sides can also propose own drafts in nuclear talks
By REUTERS
12/03/2021 07:37 PM
Three dead, three injured in car crash in Binyamin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2021 04:34 PM
Iran nuclear talks will resume in the middle of next week
By REUTERS
12/03/2021 04:28 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by