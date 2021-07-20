EU calls Erdogan's two-state solution for Cyprus 'unacceptable'

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said peace talks can take place only between "the two states" on the Mediterranean island, a position rejected by Greek Cypriots and the EU. Turkish Cypriot officials also announced plans for the potential resettlement of a small part of an abandoned Greek Cypriot suburb of Varosha.

"The High Representative of the European Union expresses his deep concern over the announcements made by (Turkish) President (Tayyip) Erdogan and Mr. (Ersin) Tatar on 20 July 2021, with respect to the fenced-off area of Varosha, which constitutes an unacceptable unilateral decision to change the status of Varosha," Borrell said in a statement.

"The EU once again underlines the need to avoid unilateral actions in breach of international law and renewed provocations, which could raise tensions on the island and compromise a return to talks on a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus issue," Borrell said.

The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell voiced deep concern on Tuesday over Turkish plans for the divided island of Cyprus, calling them unacceptable.