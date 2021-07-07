The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

'Ever Given' ship under way for departure from Suez Canal - witness

The vessel, one of the world's largest container ships, had become wedged diagonally across the southernmost, single-lane stretch of the canal for six days, disrupting global trade.

By REUTERS  
JULY 7, 2021 13:03
 The container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March left the position it had been anchored in for more than three months on Wednesday to depart the waterway after the owner and insurers reached a compensation settlement with the canal authority.
A Reuters witness on board a tug boat saw the Ever Given container ship start to move north in the Great Bitter Lake, which separates two sections of the canal and where it has been moored with its Indian crew since being refloated on March 29.
The vessel, one of the world's largest container ships, had become wedged diagonally across the southernmost, single-lane stretch of the canal for six days, disrupting global trade.
The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) demanded more than $900 million in compensation for the salvage operation and other losses, later lowered to $550 million. It held the ship under court order as it pursued the claim, creating a dispute with the ship's insurers and Japanese owner Shoei Kisen.
After protracted negotiations, an undisclosed settlement between the parties was reached and the SCA announced that the ship would be released on Wednesday.
A ceremony was due to be held at the canal to mark the departure of the vessel, which is loaded with about 18,300 containers.
Canal sources said the Ever Given would be escorted by two tugboats and guided by two experienced pilots.


Tags Egypt suez canal suez crisis Ship
Coronavirus in Israel: 39 IDF personnel test positive for the virus
Haitian President Jovenal Moise assassinated - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2021 01:05 PM
IDF concludes investigation into death of paratrooper in 2019
Russia uninvolved in US Republican National Committee hack - Kremlin
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2021 12:34 PM
Russia tracking Spanish naval ship in Black Sea - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2021 11:53 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 521 new cases, 0.7% of tests return positive
Defense Ministry buys Israeli ships for first time in 15 years
Yamina MK Chikli: I may run for Likud in next elections
Saudi official in US for talks on Yemen, Iran, Khashoggi
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2021 06:25 AM
Eric Adams poised to win Democratic nomination for New York City mayor
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/07/2021 02:54 AM
Iran gives notice of uranium metal enrichment to IAEA
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2021 10:07 PM
Israeli 'Proud Boy' gets community service in plea deal after apologizing
Saudi deputy defense minister meeting US officials - White House
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2021 08:58 PM
Kaseya hack shows US companies must improve cybersecurity - White House
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2021 08:56 PM
Mahmoud Abbas tells Rivlin: I hope for peace as soon as possible
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by