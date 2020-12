A police investigation into the video revealed that the man was a police volunteer who was taken out of service several months ago and uploaded the video while driving in his private vehicle, after he had stopped serving as a volunteer.While the video has not been taken down by TikTok, a disclaimer has been added below the video which states that "The action in this video could result in serious injury."

A man from Kuseife, 24, had his driver's license revoked after being seen filming himself while driving recklessly, well over the speed limit and wearing a police uniform in a video he uploaded to TikTok, Israel Police reported on Tuesday.