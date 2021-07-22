1 killed in explosion at Gaza City market - report

An explosion was reported at the Al-Zawiya market in Gaza City in the Gaza Strip on Thursday morning, killing one person and injuring a number of others, according to Palestinian media.
This is a developing story.
انفجار في محال تجارية بمنطقة سوق الزاوية وسط مدينة غزة وأنباء عن إصابات pic.twitter.com/TRdRdodHu5— المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) July 22, 2021
The injured were transferred to the Shifa Hospital in the coastal enclave. The Palestinian killed in the incident was identified by Palestinian reports as Atta Saqallah. Local authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion, although initial reports indicated that the explosion was caused by a gas canister.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}
#غزة صباح اليوم.. انفجار كبير في سوق الزاوية شرق المدينة، أدى لإصابات وربما شهداء. pic.twitter.com/uiSGOgAipK— Meqdad (@Almeqdad) July 22, 2021
Images reportedly from the scene showed heavily damaged structures and a smoke cloud that could be seen from a distance.
Police and emergency services are operating at the scene of the incident.
This is a developing story.