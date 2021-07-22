1 killed in explosion at Gaza City market - report

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);} The injured were transferred to the Shifa Hospital in the coastal enclave. The Palestinian killed in the incident was identified by Palestinian reports as Atta Saqallah. Local authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion , although initial reports indicated that the explosion was caused by a gas canister.

Images reportedly from the scene showed heavily damaged structures and a smoke cloud that could be seen from a distance.

Police and emergency services are operating at the scene of the incident.

This is a developing story.