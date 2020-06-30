Explosion in medical center in Tehran, patients trapped inside - report

Reports on social media indicate that the building that is burning is Sina Hospital in N Tehran and that there are patients in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/59mAlspFDU June 30, 2020



Jalal Maleki, the Tehran Fire Department spokesman, told the Tasnim news agency that a fire had broken out in a medical clinic in north Tehran and firefighters have been sent to the scene.

Last week, an explosion took place close to a sensitive military site near Tehran which a defense ministry spokesman told state TV was caused by a tank leak at a gas storage facility.

A loud explosion was heard in northern Tehran on Tuesday evening causing thick clouds of smoke to fill the skies, Iranian News Agency ISNA reported on Tuesday.According to state media, the blast in question happened in the underground levels of Tehran's Sina Athar medical center and patients are currently still inside the building.The head of the Tehran Emergency Center, Peyman Saberian, told the Fars news agency that three people have been injured in the fire.