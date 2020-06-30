The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Explosion in medical center in Tehran, patients trapped inside - report

According to reports on social media, the building in question is Tehran's Sina hospital and patients are currently still inside the building.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS  
JUNE 30, 2020 20:41
A loud explosion was heard in northern Tehran on Tuesday evening causing thick clouds of smoke to fill the skies, Iranian News Agency ISNA reported on Tuesday.
According to state media, the blast in question happened in the underground levels of Tehran's Sina Athar medical center and patients are currently still inside the building.
The head of the Tehran Emergency Center, Peyman Saberian, told the Fars news agency that three people have been injured in the fire.
Jalal Maleki, the Tehran Fire Department spokesman, told the Tasnim news agency that a fire had broken out in a medical clinic in north Tehran and firefighters have been sent to the scene.
Last week, an explosion took place close to a sensitive military site near Tehran which a defense ministry spokesman told state TV was caused by a tank leak at a gas storage facility. 


