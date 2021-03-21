The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Explosion reported in southern Lebanon, cause unclear - report

By TZVI JOFFRE  
MARCH 21, 2021 11:42
An explosion was reported in the town of Ansariyeh south of Sidon in southern Lebanon on Saturday night, according to Lebanese media. The cause of the explosion remains unclear, but photos of fragments of metal allegedly found in the area were published on Sunday morning.
Lebanese media additionally reported that an Israeli aircraft was flying over the area around the time of the explosion. Security forces were heavily deployed in the area and locals could smell gunpowder, according to local reports.
Russian envoy says UK nuclear arms plan is illegal
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2021 11:39 AM
Russian envoy to US back in Moscow after Biden calls Putin a killer
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2021 10:39 AM
Pro-Kurdish MP detained after four nights holed up at Turkey's parliament
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2021 08:33 AM
Kinneret drops by half a centimeter, 41.5 cm to full lake
Most anti-Netanyahu protesters disperse from Jerusalem streets
Israel headed to hot elections as spring begins
US, China to set up joint working group on climate change
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2021 03:37 AM
Taxi driver crashes into Tel Aviv restaurant, 5 injured
Coronavirus: Brazil records 79,069 new cases, 2,438 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2021 11:16 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 1.8% test positivity rate, only 1,017 new patients
US administers 121.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2021 08:05 PM
Palestinians report 27 deaths, 1,780 new infections from coronavirus
4-year-old killed after family member runs her over
International spectators to be barred from entering Japan for Olympics
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2021 12:55 PM
Saudi-led coalition intercepts and destroys Houthi drone -Saudi TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/20/2021 12:08 PM
