Explosive balloons found in southern Israel

A police sapper arrived at the scene and will conduct a controlled detonation of the object attached to the balloons.

A series of explosive and incendiary balloon launches were reported in June, after the Descendants of Nasser (Ahfad Al-Nasser) balloon unit in the Gaza Strip threatened Israel with renewed launches, warning that the coming days would be the "beginning of hell" for Israelis who live near the Strip.



The launches of incendiary balloons have become more sporadic in recent months, but became more steady for a few days in June before lapsing again. The last time balloon launches were announced by the balloon units was in June and, before that, in late April. While they had threatened launches before the Knesset elections in March, none were actually reported.

Countless incendiary and explosive balloons have been launched by Gaza's terrorists in recent years. They sometimes have books or toys attached to lure children, and some have sparked large wildfires in the past, mainly damaging crops.

Israel has, in the past, launched strikes against the Strip in response to continued use of the balloons.

Explosive balloons were found in an agricultural area in the Eshkol Regional Council in southern Israel on Monday.