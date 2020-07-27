The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Explosive balloons found in southern Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 27, 2020 11:50
Explosive balloons were found in an agricultural area in the Eshkol Regional Council in southern Israel on Monday. 
A police sapper arrived at the scene and will conduct a controlled detonation of the object attached to the balloons.
A series of explosive and incendiary balloon launches were reported in June, after the Descendants of Nasser (Ahfad Al-Nasser) balloon unit in the Gaza Strip threatened Israel with renewed launches, warning that the coming days would be the "beginning of hell" for Israelis who live near the Strip.

The launches of incendiary balloons have become more sporadic in recent months, but became more steady for a few days in June before lapsing again. The last time balloon launches were announced by the balloon units was in June and, before that, in late April. While they had threatened launches before the Knesset elections in March, none were actually reported.
 
Countless incendiary and explosive balloons have been launched by Gaza's terrorists in recent years. They sometimes have books or toys attached to lure children, and some have sparked large wildfires in the past, mainly damaging crops.
 
Israel has, in the past, launched strikes against the Strip in response to continued use of the balloons.
We need to build back trust, Spain says after UK quarantine blow
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 12:02 PM
Bavaria to set up COVID-19 test centers at border crossings
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 11:40 AM
Indonesia reports total number of coronavirus cases top 100,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 11:37 AM
Education Ministry: 2,576 students, teaching staff have coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/27/2020 10:55 AM
First Swiss deal with Iran via humanitarian channel has gone through
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 10:22 AM
Five Turkish soldiers die, 10 injured after bus topples in south
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 10:02 AM
Hamas asked Israel to build airport, sea port in Gaza - Haniyeh
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/27/2020 09:54 AM
Vietnam to evacuate 80,000 people from Danang after coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 07:49 AM
Hong Kong to ban all restaurant dining, mandate masks outdoors
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 07:43 AM
China takes over US consulate premises in Chengdu as ties worsen
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 07:21 AM
Rami Levy and Lahav LR Real Estate team up to buy Delek gas station chain
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/27/2020 05:22 AM
Mexico reports 5,480 new coronavirus cases, 306 deaths - health ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 03:25 AM
White House, Senate Republicans reach agreement on coronavirus aid bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 02:37 AM
Germany rejects Trump's proposal to let Russia back into G7
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2020 01:10 AM
Two prisoners at Ramon test positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/27/2020 12:47 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by