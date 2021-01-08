FBI, Washington police to jointly investigate death of capitol officer
By REUTERS
JANUARY 8, 2021 18:31
The FBI and the Washington, D.C. police department will jointly investigate the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries he sustained while defending the U.S. Capitol, Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said Friday.
