Gilead Inc said on Friday the US Food and Drug Administration has authorized expanded emergency use for its experimental antiviral COVID-19 treatment, remdesivir.The drug can now be used to treat all hospitalized patients with COVID-19, in addition to patients with a severe form of the illness.